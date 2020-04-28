The South Dakota Department of Health on Monday, April 27, that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 2,313. There are 910 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

The number of South Dakotans that have died as a result of the virus now stands at 11.

The number of negative test results is up to 14,229. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 1,392 the total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 157, with 69 currently hospitalized.

The five cases that were reported in Mobridge in early April, have been reported as recovered. There have been 41 negative tests in Walworth County.

There are still no cases reported in Potter, Campbell and Dewey counties. There was one case reported earlier in Corson County, but that case is listed as recovered.

Of the 2,245 positive cases in the state, 1,089 are female and 1,224 are male.