The South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, April 30, that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 2,449. There are 859 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

Four more South Dakotans have died as a result of the virus increased by two and now stands at 17.

The number of negative test results is up to 14,579. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 1,573 the total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 173, with 76 currently hospitalized.

The five cases that were reported in Mobridge in early April, have been reported as recovered. There have been 48 negative tests in Walworth County.

There are still no cases reported in Potter, Campbell and Dewey counties. There was one case reported earlier in Corson County, but that case is listed as recovered.

Of the 2,245 positive cases in the state, 1,156 are female and 1,293 are male.

Later this morning it was reported that there is one new active case in Dewey County.