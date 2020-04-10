The South Dakota Department of Health daily report on Friday, April 10, shows an increase of 89 positive cases for a total of 536, up from 447 on Thursday. There were 16 new recoveries reported for a total of 177, up from Thursday’s 161 count.

Active cases in the state are at 353. On Thursday there were 280 active cases.

There are no new deaths reported in the state from COVID-19, so that total remains at six.

The new cases announced on Friday include 83 in the Sioux Falls area, where a developing COVD-19 hotspot, Smithfield Foods packing plant, has been identified. The DOH said there were more than 80 cases in the plant’s employees.