Walworth County had another positive case of COVID-19 according to the South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, July 2, as the reported number of positive cases in the state were up by 67 and now stands at 6,893.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is reported at 814 cases, with 5,982 residents reported as recovered.

Three more South Dakotans have died during the pandemic and that number now stands at 97.

Walworth County on Thursday had 14 positive cases in the county, with six of those cases reported as recovered.

The positive cases in Corson County today held steady at 18, with 14 recovered.

There are currently six reported cases in Dewey County with two being listed as recovered.

The number of negative test results is up to 75,048

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 683, with 64 currently hospitalized.