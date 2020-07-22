The South Dakota Department of Health reported on Wednesday, July 22, the number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota rose by 58 new cases and now stands at 8,077.

The number of active cases is reported at 799 with 7,159 reported as recovered.

As of the Wednesday report, there were no new cases in Walworth County with the number of cases at 18 and 14 of those cases reported as recovered.

Positive cases in Dewey County rose by two to 47 with one being listed as recovered.

Corson County stayed steady at 23 cases with 21 reported as recovered.

Campbell County held steady at one case, that case being recovered.

One more South Dakotan died, bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths to 119.