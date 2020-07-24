There are 57 new positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota today, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. This brings the total number of cases to date to 8,200 statewide with 817 of those cases currently active.

There are no new cases reported in Walworth County, and one more recovery of a previous case, bringing the total active cases in Walworth to two. Campbell County still stands at zero active cases and one recovered case with no new cases reported today, while McPherson stands with one active active and five recovered cases. Edmunds County reports no new cases today.

Heading west, Corson County had one new positive case today for a total of three active cases, while Dewey County reports three new positive cases, bringing the number of current active cases to 51.