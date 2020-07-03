The South Dakota Department of Health reported on Friday, July 3, the number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were up by 85 new cases and now stands at 6,978.

The number of active cases is reported at 832 cases of COVID-19, with 6,049 residents reported as recovered.

One Campbell County resident has tested positive. It is the first case in Campbell County.

There are now 14 reported positive cases in Walworth County, with six of those cases reported as recovered.

The positive cases in Corson County today is now 18, with 15 recovered.

There are currently eight active cases in Dewey County with one being listed as recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic stands at 97.

The number of negative test results is up to 76,015.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 687, with 58 currently hospitalized.