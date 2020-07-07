The South Dakota Department of Health reported on Tuesday, July 7, the number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were up by 58 new cases and now stands at 7,163.

The number of active cases is reported at 875 cases of COVID-19, with 6,190 residents reported as recovered.

Cases in Walworth County still stand at 15, with six of those cases reported as recovered.

One Campbell County resident has tested positive. It is the first case in Campbell County.

Cases in Corson County stayed steady on Monday with the number of positive cases reported at 19, with 16 recovered.

Another Dewey County resident tested positive bringing that total to nine, with one being listed as recovered.

Another South Dakotan has died as a result of COVID-19. The number of deaths during the pandemic stands at 98.

The number of negative test results is up to 78,202.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 699, with 64 currently hospitalized.