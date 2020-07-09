The South Dakota Department of Health reported on Thursday, July 9, the number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were up by 94 new cases and now stands at 7,336. The number of active cases is reported at 904 cases of COVID-19, with 6,331 residents reported as recovered. There were no new cases reported Walworth County on Thursday so that number holds at 16, with 10 of those cases reported as recovered. Positive cases in Dewey County jumped by 15, bringing the total to 27, with one being listed as recovered. One Campbell County resident has tested positive. Cases in Corson County stayed steady on Monday with the number of positive cases reported at 19, with 17 recovered. Three more South Dakotans have died during pandemic, bring that number to 101. The number of negative test results is up to 78,984. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 718, with 61 currently hospitalized.