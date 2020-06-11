The South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, June 11, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota has increased to 5,665. There are 928 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

The positive cases in Corson County has increased to eight, with three recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic increased to 73.

The number of negative test results is up to 56,079. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 4,664. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 514, with 87 currently hospitalized.