Mobridge Weather

Sunny
75°F
 

Breaking News: SD COVID-19 cases for June 11, 2020

SD COVID-19 cases for June 11, 2020Free Access

By ohtadmin | on June 11, 2020

The South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, June 11, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota has increased to 5,665. There are 928 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

The positive cases in Corson County has increased to eight, with three recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic increased to 73.

The number of negative test results is up to 56,079. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 4,664.  The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 514, with 87 currently hospitalized.

More From Go To The Section

Deep, talented Post 4 team opens here Friday
Joyce Curtis passed away June 2 in Pierre
13-14 Teeners are mixture of boys and girls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *