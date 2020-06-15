The South Dakota Department of Health on Monday, June 15, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota reported 30 new cases and now stands at 5,928. There are 892 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

The positive cases in Corson County has increased to 11, with three recovered and two cases have been reported in Dewey County in the past two weeks.

Another South Dakotan has died during the pandemic bringing that total to 75.

The number of negative test results is up to 60,462. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 4,961. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 544, with 93 currently hospitalized.