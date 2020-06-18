The South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, June 18, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were up by 59 new cases and now stands at 6,109

The active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time dropped to 810, with 5,221 residents reported as recovered.

Two new cases were reported in Walworth County this week bringing the total cases reported during the pandemic to seven, five of those reported cases are listed as recovered.

The positive cases in Corson County held steady at 12, with six recovered and four cases have been reported in Dewey County in the past two weeks.

The number of South Dakotans that have died during the pandemic is at 78.

The number of negative test results is up to 64,244.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 585, with 93 currently hospitalized.