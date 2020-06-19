The South Dakota Department of Health on Friday, June 19, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were up by 49 new cases and now stands at 6,158

The active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time dropped to 801, with 5,276 residents reported as recovered.

Two new cases were reported in Walworth County this week bringing the total cases reported during the pandemic to seven, five of those reported cases are listed as recovered.

Another positive case was reported in Corson County and now stands at 12, with nine recovered and four cases have been reported in Dewey County in the past two weeks.

The number of South Dakotans that have died during the pandemic jumped by three and is at 81.

The number of negative test results is up to 65,035.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 589, with 95 currently hospitalized.