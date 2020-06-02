The South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday, June 2, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota is 5,067. There are 1,015 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

On Monday, May 25, a positive case, an out-of-state worker, was reported in Mobridge. A positive case was reported in Dewey County on Tuesday.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic remained at 62.

The number of negative test results is up to 41,779. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 3,990. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 443, with 89 currently hospitalized.