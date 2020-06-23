SD COVID-19 cases for June 23, 2020

The South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday, June 23, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were up by 27 new cases and now stands at 6,353.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 773 cases of COVID-19, with 5,497 residents reported as recovered.

Of the two cases reported in Walworth County last week, one person is currently hospitalized. Five of the seven reported cases in Walworth County are listed as recovered.

Another positive case was reported in Corson County bringing the number of positive cases to 16, with 12 recovered.

There are currently four active cases in Dewey County with none being listed as recovered.

Two more South Dakotans have died during the pandemic bringing that number to 83.

The number of negative test results is up to 67,633.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 624, with 85 currently hospitalized.