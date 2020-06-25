The South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, June 25, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were up by 60 new cases and now stands at 6,479.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 800 cases of COVID-19, with 5,592 residents reported as recovered.

Walworth County had three new cases reported this week.The total number of county residents that were inflicted with the virus is eight, with five of those cases reported as recovered.

Another positive case was reported in Corson County today, bringing the number of positive cases to 17, with 12 recovered.

There are currently four active cases in Dewey County with none being listed as recovered.

Two more South Dakotans have died during the pandemic bringing that number to 87.

The number of negative test results is up to 69,375.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 632, with 79 currently hospitalized.