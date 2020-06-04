The South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, June 4, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota has increased by 85 and now stands at 5,247. There are 1,020 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

On Monday, May 25, a positive case, an out-of-state worker, was reported in Mobridge. A positive case was reported in Dewey County on Tuesday.

Two more South Dakotans have died during the pandemic bringing that number to 64.

The number of negative test results is up to 47,376. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 4,163. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 464, with 86 currently hospitalized.