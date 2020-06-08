The South Dakota Department of Health on Monday, June 8, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota has increased to 5,471. There are 1,003 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic stayed at 65.

The number of negative test results is up to 52,348. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 4,403. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 482, with 92 currently hospitalized.