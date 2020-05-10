The South Dakota Department of Health on Sunday, May 10, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 3,517. There are 1,336 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

There were no new cases reported in the Mobridge area.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic held steady at 34.

The number of negative test results is up to 20,377. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 2,147 the total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 261, with 77 currently hospitalized.