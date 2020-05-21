The South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, May 21, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 4,250. There are 1,057 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

Two more people died, bring the number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic to 48.

The number of negative test results is up to 27,051. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 3,145. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 342, with 91 currently hospitalized.