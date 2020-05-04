The South Dakota Department of Health on Monday, May 4, has increased to 2,668 including the number of increases reported on Sunday. There are 817 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

Twenty-one South Dakotans have died as a result of the virus.

The number of negative test results is up to 16,045. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 1,830 the total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 211, with 69 currently hospitalized.

The five cases that were reported in Mobridge in early April, have been reported as recovered. There have been 49 negative tests in Walworth County.

One case has been reported in Dewey County this week, but there are still no cases reported in Potter and Campbell counties. There was one case reported earlier in Corson County, but that case is listed as recovered.

Of the 2,525 positive cases in the state, 1,263 are female and 1,405 are male.