According to the South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday, May, the number of cases of the COVID-19 cases in the state has increased 2,721. There are 802 active cases of at this time.

Twenty-four South Dakotans have died as a result of the virus an increase of three since Monday’s report.

The number of negative test results is up to 16,301. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 1,895 the total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 220, with 75 currently hospitalized.

The five cases that were reported in Mobridge in early April, have been reported as recovered. There have been 49 negative tests in Walworth County.

One case has been reported in Dewey County this week, but there are still no cases reported in Potter and Campbell counties. There was one case reported earlier in Corson County, but that case is listed as recovered.

Of the 2,525 positive cases in the state, 1,287 are female and 1,434 are male.