The South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, May 7, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 2,779. There are 846 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

There were no new cases reported in the Mobridge area.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic rose to 31.

The number of negative test results is up to 17,209. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 2,028 the total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 236, with 70 currently hospitalized.

The five cases that were reported in Mobridge in early April, have been reported as recovered. There have been 58 negative tests in Walworth County.

One case has been reported in Dewey County but that case is not attributed to Dewey County on the South Dakota Department of Health website. There are still no cases reported in Potter and Campbell counties. There was one case reported earlier in Corson County, but that case is listed as recovered.

Of the 2,271 positive cases in the state, 1,307 are female and 1,472 are male.