South Dakota COVID-19 positive cases are closer to 400 as the number of cases jumped to 393.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 73 new positive cases, up from 320 on Tuesday. Recoveries reached 146 with 48 new recoveries, up from 98 reported Tuesday. Active cases reported at 241, up from 216 the day before.

The number of deaths reported in the state from COVID-19 is still at six.

Hospitalizations are up by three at 26.

Negative tests went to 6,355 up 407 from 5,948 on Tuesday.