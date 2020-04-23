On Thursday, April 23, the number of active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 1,956 according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The number of deaths in South Dakota as a result of COVID-19 is now at nine.

The five cases that were reported in Mobridge in early April, have been reported as recovered.

There are still no cases reported in Potter, Campbell and Dewey counties. There was one case reported earlier in Corson County, but that case is listed as recovered.

The number of negative test results is up to 12,109. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 1,064, the total of South Dakotans who are hospitalized with the virus was reported as 119, with 58 currently hospitalized.

Of the 1,956 positive cases in the state, 908 are female and 1,046 are male.