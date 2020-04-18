The number of cases in South Dakota jumped by 131 new cases Saturday, April 18, with the majority of those reported in Minnehaha County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The number of active cases reported in Mobridge on Saturday held steady at five.

The number of negative test results is up to 10,118. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 552, with the total deaths in the state at seven.

South Dakotans who are hospitalized was reported as 68.

The hot spot for active cases is Minnehaha County with 1,276 cases reported and 374 that have recovered.