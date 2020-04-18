Mobridge Weather

Cloudy
58°F
 

Breaking News: SD COVID-19 numbers for April 18

SD COVID-19 numbers for April 18Free Access

By Justin Petersen | on April 18, 2020

The number of cases in South Dakota jumped by 131 new cases Saturday, April 18, with the majority of those reported in Minnehaha County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The number of active cases reported in Mobridge on Saturday held steady at five.

The number of negative test results is up to 10,118. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 552, with the total deaths in the state at seven.

South Dakotans who are hospitalized was reported as 68.

The hot spot for active cases is Minnehaha County with 1,276 cases reported and 374 that have recovered.

More From Go To The Section

SD Covid-19 cases as of April 17
Need for food skyrocketing among poor or unemployed S.D. residents during pandemic
COVID-19 numbers for April 16

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *