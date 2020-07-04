The South Dakota Department of Health reported on Saturday, July 4, the number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were up by 50 new cases and now stands at 7,028.

The number of active cases is reported at 869 cases of COVID-19, with 6,062 residents reported as recovered.

One Campbell County resident has tested positive. It is the first case in Campbell County.

One more Walworth County resident was reported as a positive case, bring the number of total cases in the county as 15, with six of those cases reported as recovered.

Another positive case was reported in Corson County on Saturday. The number of positive cases reported in that county stands at 19, with 15 recovered.

There are currently eight active cases in Dewey County with one being listed as recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic stands at 97.

The number of negative test results is up to 76,802.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 689, with 54 currently hospitalized.