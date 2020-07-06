The South Dakota Department of Health reported on Monday, July 6, the number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were up by 42 new cases and now stands at 7,105.

The number of active cases is reported at 945 cases of COVID-19, with 6,063 residents reported as recovered.

One Campbell County resident has tested positive. It is the first case in Campbell County.

Cases in Walworth County still stand at 15, with six of those cases reported as recovered.

Cases in Corson County stayed steady on Monday with the number of positive cases reported at 19, with 15 recovered.

There are currently eight active cases in Dewey County with one being listed as recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic stands at 97.

The number of negative test results is up to 77,198.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 692, with 59 currently hospitalized.