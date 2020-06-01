The South Dakota Department of Health on Monday, June 1, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota went over the 5,000 to 5,034. There are 1,069 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

On Monday, May 25, a positive case, an out-of-state worker, was reported in Mobridge. No other positive cases have been reported in the area. There have been 209 negative tests in Walworth County.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic remained at 62.

The number of negative test results is up to 40,627. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 3,903. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 435, with 87 currently hospitalized.