SD COVID-19 numbers for June 12

By ohtadmin | on June 12, 2020

The South Dakota Department of Health on Friday, June 12, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota jumped by 77 and now stands at 5,742. There are 913 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

The positive cases in Corson County has increased to nine, with three recovered and another positive case was reported in Dewey County.

Another South Dakotan has died during the pandemic bringing that total to 74.

The number of negative test results is up to 57,263. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 4,755.  The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 525, with 87 currently hospitalized.

 

