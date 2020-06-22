The South Dakota Department of Health on Monday, June 22, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were up by 29 new cases and now stands at 6,326.

There are 808 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time, with 5,437 residents reported as recovered.

Two new cases were reported in Walworth County this week bringing the total cases reported during the pandemic to seven, five of those reported cases are listed as recovered.

The positive cases reported in Corson County stands at 15, with 11 recovered and four cases have been reported in Dewey County during the pandemic. None are listed as recovered.

The number of South Dakotans that have died during the pandemic has held steady at 81.

The number of negative test results is up to 67,003.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 616, with 88 currently hospitalized.