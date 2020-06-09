Mobridge Weather

SD COVID-19 numbers for June 9, 2020Free Access

By ohtadmin | on June 09, 2020

The South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday, June 9, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota has increased to 5,523. There are 972 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic increased by three and now stands at 68.

The number of negative test results is up to 53,636. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 4,483.  The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 487, with 90 currently hospitalized.

