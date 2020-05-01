The South Dakota Department of Health on Friday, May 1, that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 2,525 There are 818 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

Four more South Dakotans have died as a result of the virus increased by four and now stands at 21.

The number of negative test results is up to 14,838. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 1,686 the total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 179, with 69 currently hospitalized.

The five cases that were reported in Mobridge in early April, have been reported as recovered. There have been 48 negative tests in Walworth County.

One case has been reported in Dewey County this week, but there are still no cases reported in Potter and Campbell counties. There was one case reported earlier in Corson County, but that case is listed as recovered.

Of the 2,525 positive cases in the state, 1,200 are female and 1,325 are male.