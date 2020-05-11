Mobridge Weather

Breaking News: SD COVID-19 numbers for May 11, 2020

SD COVID-19 numbers for May 11, 2020Free Access

By Katie Zerr | on May 11, 2020

The South Dakota Department of Health on Monday, May 11, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 3,614. There are 1,393 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.
There were no new cases reported in the Mobridge area.
The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic held steady at 34.
The number of negative test results is up to 20,964. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 2,187 the total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 263, with 78 currently hospitalized.

