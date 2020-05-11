The South Dakota Department of Health on Monday, May 11, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 3,614. There are 1,393 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic held steady at 34.

