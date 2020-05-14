The South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, May 14, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 3,792. There are 1,312 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

A positive case was reported in Corson County on Tuesday. No other cases were reported in this area.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic jumped by four to total 43.

The number of negative test results is up to 22,681. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 2,437. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 290, with 85 currently hospitalized.