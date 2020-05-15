The South Dakota Department of Health on Friday, May 15, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 3,887. There are 1,269 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

Two positive cases were reported in Corson County this week. No other cases were reported in this area.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic jumped by one to total 44.

The number of negative test results is up to 23,527. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 2,574. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 296, with 80 currently hospitalized.