The South Dakota Department of Health on Monday, May 18, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 4,027. There are 1,199 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

There are now positive cases were reported in Corson County. One of those cases is listed as recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic stayed at 44.

The number of negative test results is up to 24,217. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 2,784. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 31604, with 77 currently hospitalized.