Breaking News: SD COVID-19 numbers for May 22

SD COVID-19 numbers for May 22Free Access

By ohtadmin | on May 22, 2020

The South Dakota Department of Health on Friday, May 22, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 4,356. There are 1,039 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

Two more people died, bring the number of  South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic to 50.

The number of negative test results is up to 27,988. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 3,267.  The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 351, with 83 currently hospitalized.

