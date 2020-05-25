Mobridge Weather

Cloudy
60°F
 

Breaking News: SD COVID-19 numbers for May 25

SD COVID-19 numbers for May 25Free Access

By ohtadmin | on May 25, 2020

The South Dakota Department of Health on Monday, May 25, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 4,586. There are 1,121 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

The number of  South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic remained at 50.

The number of negative test results is up to 30,697. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 3,415.  The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 370, with 99 currently hospitalized.

More From Go To The Section

SD COVID-19 numbers for May 22
SD COVID-19 cases for May 21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *