The South Dakota Department of Health on Monday, May 25, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 4,586. There are 1,121 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic remained at 50.

The number of negative test results is up to 30,697. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 3,415. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 370, with 99 currently hospitalized.