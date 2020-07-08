The South Dakota Department of Health reported on Wednesday, July 8, the number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were up by 79 new cases and now stands at 7,163.

The number of active cases is reported at 864 cases of COVID-19, with 6,280 residents reported as recovered.

Another Walworth County resident tested positive bringing the total to 16, with 10 of those cases reported as recovered.

One Campbell County resident has tested positive.

Cases in Corson County stayed steady on Monday with the number of positive cases reported at 19, with 17 recovered.

Three more Dewey County resident tested positive bringing that total to 12, with one being listed as recovered.

The number of deaths during the pandemic held steady at 98.

The number of negative test results is up to 78,984.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 705, with 54 currently hospitalized.