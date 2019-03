Due to winter weather, the SDMEA Festival Choir event that was scheduled for Monday, March 4 at Mobridge-Pollock School has been postponed to Thursday, March 7. The public is invited to attend the 4 p.m. concert. Doors open at 3:45 p.m. and there is an admittance charge

The event involves 70, third, fourth and fifth grade singers from these area schools: Agar-Blunt-Onida, Eureka, Herreid, Ipswich, McIntosh, and Mobridge-Pollock.