The 2019-2020 Mobridge Pollock High School Select Girls Ensemble, chosen by audition. This ensemble performs in the community, in school concerts, and sings the national anthem at high school athletic events. Ensemble members are (from left) Landyn Henderson, Kate Fulkerson, Liberty Schaefbauer, Cadee Peltier, Leah Overland, Eliza George, Caylee Dennis , Ava Stoick, Cassandra Troyer and Callie Weisbeck.