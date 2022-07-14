Sharon Fiddler finally found perfect job watching grandkids

Celebration of Life services for Sharon Fiddler, 76, of Mobridge, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Mobridge.

On Feb. 23, 1946, Sharon Kay (Berreth) Fiddler was born to Otto and Lydia (Vilhauer) Berreth in Mobridge, and joined her older sister, Verlene, where they lived in Herreid. After her sister married, Sharon and her parents moved to Lodi, California, where she attended high school. In 1964, they returned to Mobridge where she graduated high school in 1964.

In 1965, she met and married Joey Fiddler. In 1965, they moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where she gave birth to her daughter, Joletta. In 1966, they moved back to South Dakota. From 1966 to 1969, they moved around from Hecla to Britton to Clark. Then in 1969, they divorced and Sharon and Joletta moved to Eureka where Sharon took a job at “Tom’s Place” tavern to begin her new life as a single mother. In 1972, the two of them moved to Mobridge where she finally found her home and planted her roots, and her life really began.

Just like a weary traveler searching for her home, she began searching for the perfect job. Sharon worked many jobs consisting of the Silver Grill, Sereno restaurant, laundromat, Anthony’s clothing store, the Tribune, MMA Thrift Store, the school cafeteria, and finally Bargain Mart. She loved every one of them and worked hard at each until her health began to deteriorate. While working these jobs, Sharon met and touched many lives and made many friends with her smile and laughter. Whenever you walked into Gas-N-Goodies, Harley’s, or any restaurant, you always knew when you heard that loud, contagious laughter that Sharon must be there having coffee with her sister, her daughter, and her friends. Sharon loved children, especially babies. Whenever she would see a baby, she would have to ask to see them and hold if she could. She would always say hi to the children and make them smile. Many knew her as the “Owl Lady” because she would always have something with or on her that had owls.

She did eventually find her all-time favorite job and that was watching over her three granddaughters, her great-grandson, and her great-granddaughters. Family was her life. Besides worrying about her own family, she loved caring and worrying about her nephews, cousins and extended family. If you got to be a close friend, you became family and she loved you as such.

On June 29, 2022, Sharon passed away at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, North Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her parents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is survived by her sister, Verlene (Berreth) Aman; her daughter, Joletta (Fiddler) Buehner; her three granddaughters, Haley (Fiddler) Lecount, Heather (Fiddler) Kraft, and Kelsey (Fiddler) Vernon; six great-granddaughters, Brittany, Courtney, Angela, Taylor, Abigail and Olivia; one great-grandson, Gabriel; her nephews, Lowell Aman and Owen Aman; her niece, Nova (Aman) Iszler; many cousins, extended family and friends.

In the end, this weary traveler won’t be weary anymore, because she has now made it home.