Shayne Merkel was meticulous craftsman

Funeral services for Shayne Merkel, 50, of Mobridge, were held Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Kesling Funeral Home with Pastor David Warner officiating.

Shayne passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Shayne was born in Stockton, Calif., on April 18, 1968, to Steve and Judy (Jung) Merkel. In August of 1968, Shayne and his parents moved back to Mobridge where Shayne grew up.

Growing up, Shayne was very active in playing baseball, loved swimming and wrestling (during his high school years). He also loved to fish whenever he could.

He graduated in 1986 from Mobridge High School. After graduation, he joined the construction trade with Local 57 in Iowa. He traveled to jobs in different cities and states. While working various jobs he made many union brother friends that he enjoyed working with. He was very meticulous with his craftsmanship.

Shayne married LoAnn Merkel in 1990. He and LoAnn moved to Sioux City, Iowa, and lived there for seven years. They then moved back to Mobridge with their two-year-old son, Shawn, where they have since resided.

Shayne is survived by his son, Shawn; ex-wife, LoAnn Merkel; parents, Steve and Judy Merkel; one brother, Dean (Christy) Merkel; nephew, Isaac Merkel; niece, Sydney; aunts and uncles, Maryann Kraft, Judy and Glenn Jilek, Sheri and Wayne Larson, Ben Merkel, Eldonna McArthur, and many cousins, friends, great-aunts and great-uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and an infant sister.

Shayne will be greatly missed.