Sheri Deibert loved checking cows in her pink Croc shoes

Funeral services for Sheri Deibert, 55, of Herreid, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Peace Lutheran Church in Herreid.

Burial will be at Valley View Ranch Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Visitation will start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, at the church.

Sheri passed away on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyo.

Sheri Dee Deibert as born on Sept. 23, 1962, in Missoula, Mont., to Lucy Dieter and Melburn Kjear. She grew up in Mobridge, where she lived with Lucy and Doug Nelson, sister Stacy Keller, and brother Kenny Nelson. She attended Mobridge High School, where she graduated in 1980.

When Sheri was 15, she met the love of her life, Dale Deibert. Dale and Sheri were married on Feb. 13, 1982, at Mobridge Trinity Lutheran Church. From this union, four daughters were born: Mandi on May 4, 1983, Megan on Dec. 2, 1984, Mikala on Jan. 2, 1988, and Madison on June 29, 1992. Sheri and Dale made their home at the Deibert Valley View Ranch and enjoyed 35 years of marriage.

Sheri attended Northern State University after high school to fulfill her general studies. Later in life, she attended Presentation College in Aberdeen, where she received her Registered Nurse Degree in 2000. After receiving her degree, she worked at Mobridge Regional Hospital, Strasburg Care Center and Eureka Healthcare Center.

Sheri was very active in the community, including Peace Lutheran Church, Town and Country Gals, and volunteered with 4-H and Girl Scouts. Sheri’s interests and hobbies included her family and family events, her grandchildren, Jersey, Tryston, Hunter and Monte III, cooking, traveling with Dale, riding her Harley Davidson, camping, boating, traveling to Arizona, checking her four-legged gals every day in the pasture, sewing, yardwork (especially planting flowers), and feeding her chickens, specifically Harry the Rooster.

Sheri’s favorite color was pink. She loved checking cows with their heated ranger so she was able to wear her pink Crocs. On any given day you would find her in her favorite pink sweater and pink crocs. Sheri was known for her momma bear stare and her sarcastic one liners that always got a good laugh. In general conversation, she would always say “and then” to keep the conversation going. Sheri loved attending every one of her grandchildren’s events including dance recitals, volleyball, wresting, and football games. She was always a person who had positive words of encouragement and always lived by saying, “God has a plan.”

Sheri is survived by her wonderful husband, Dale; four daughters and grandchildren, Mandi (Blake) Braun, Jersey 11, and Hunter 7, of Warner; Megan (Monte Jr.) Bertsch, Monte III 3, of Eureka; Mikala (Juan) van der Merwe, Tryston 10, of Herreid; and Madison with special friend Dylan Peterson of Cresbard; parents, Mel and Eva Kjear of Woodbury, Minn., and Lucy and Doug Nelson of Brownsville, Texas; sisters and brother, Michele (Joel) Munsen, Lisa (Ed) Kubicki, Tammi (Chris) Desens, Kenny (Alex) Nelson and Stacy (Mike) Keller; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Steven (Margaret) Deibert, Colleen Volzke and Merrijane (Scott) Gray; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Welcoming Sheri into heaven’s gates with open arms are her grandparents, Russell and Harriet Dieter, Milfird and Minnie Kjear and Michael and Anan Talatinick; step-grandparents, Harold and Marvel Nelson; uncle, Myron Dieter; mother- and father-in-law, Darlain and Alfred Deibert; nephew, Daniel Deibert; and special family dogs, Sara Belle, Sally and Rajeah.

Shari and Dale, with some family and friends, were on a Christmas snowmobiling trip at Dubois, Wyo. On Christmas Eve, she sustained a fall down some stairs which resulted in a severe traumatic brain injury. Sheri was life-flighted to Casper Medical Center in Casper, Wyo., and admitted to the intensive care unit. She received her angel wings on Dec. 28, 2017, surrounded by the gentle touch of her loving husband and her four beautiful dauthers.

“God Has A Plan”- Sheri’s Words of Encouragement.