Sheryl Keller enjoyed friends Friday and steak Saturday

Funeral services for Sheryl Keller, 65, of Mobridge, were held on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Sheryl passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Sheryl LaRee Keller was born on Nov. 4, 1953, in Isabel, to Gilbert and Elaine (Miller) Fuhrer. The family moved to Mobridge in 1961. Sheryl graduated from Mobridge High School in 1971.

On Aug. 21, 1971, she married Kenneth “Fox” Keller at Trinity Lutheran Church. Their daughter, Stacey, was born in March of 1972.

Also in 1972, Sheryl started working at First National Bank in Mobridge. It turned into a 38-year banking career. She retired from Wells Fargo on Feb. 1, 2010.

Sheryl enjoyed going out on the river, reading, spending Friday nights with friends, Saturday night family steaks, attending Fox’s softball games for years, and her shopping trips. She was also a dedicated grandma. She attended many concerts, track meets and volleyball matches for her granddaughters over the years.

Sheryl is survived by her husband, Ken “Fox” Keller; daughter, Stacey (Kelly) Eisemann; mother, Elaine Fuhrer; brother, Mark (Wanda) Fuhrer; granddaughters, Miranda (Levi) Jensen and Madison Eisemann; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Fuhrer, and sister, Twila Swanson.