Shirley Williams left family with many great memories

Shirley Williams, 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Pioneer Care Center in Fergus Falls, Minn., where she had been a resident since 2016.

Shirley Lavonne Dearborn was born on Oct. 22, 1921, in southern Hand County to Grace (Kinyon) and Ray Dearborn. She attended elementary schools in rural Hand County and graduated from Miller High School in 1938.

After receiving her teaching certificate from Huron College (where she met her future husband), she taught school in Lane.

She married Clarence Williams on Dec. 22, 1942, in Selma, Ala., where he was stationed in the Army Air Corp. When Clarence was transferred to Elgin Field, Fla., they lived in Crestview and daughter, Lavonne, was born there in 1944.

When World War II ended, they returned to Huron. A son, Ronald Ray, was born in 1946 and the family moved to Sisseton, where both were employed by the Sisseton Public Schools.

Shirley completed her degree from Huron College while her daughter was also in school there.

She was active in the local Presbyterian Church and other civic organizations.

Shirley and her husband retired in 1982 and moved to Mobridge to enjoy fishing and boating on the Missouri River and to be able to spend time with their two grandsons.

In Mobridge, Shirley was a member of the Mobridge Regional Hospital Auxiliary, Chapter H PEO, AARP, and the Oahe Area Retired Teachers. She was active in the Mobridge United Church of Christ and its Women’s Fellowship.

Throughout her long life, playing bridge was one of her favorite pastimes, as well as a good book and the daily newspaper. Her great-grandchildren have memories of playing school and hide-and-seek in the basement and tea parties when they would visit. It is possible that her patience was tested when the two young grandsons were in her charge, but she always welcomed the chance to have them visit. Her children will remember a devoted mother who never raised her voice or uttered a bad word.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Lavonne Salsziedler of Minneapolis, Minn.; son, Ronald Williams of Fergus Falls; grandson, John (Sheila) Salsziedler and great-grandchildren, Grace and Grant, of Apple Valley, Minn.; grandson, James (Jeana) Salsziedler and great-grandchildren, Jake, Jordyn and Julia of Mayer, Minn.; sister, Beverly Sorenson of Brandon; sister-in-law, Ramona Dearborn of Lincoln, Neb.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, Dwight Dearborn and his wife, Evelyn; brother, Delwyn; and son-in-law, John Salsziedler.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery.

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials can be sent to Mobridge United Congregational Church, Sisseton First Presbyterian Church, or the donor’s choice.