Mobridge is losing another business as on Monday, Shopko announced it will liquidate its assets and close all of its remaining locations by June.

In a document filed Monday in U.S. bankruptcy court, the company had announced in February plans to close 250 stores, or about 70 percent of its locations. There was hope that Shopko could sell the remaining stores, but that did not happen and on Monday the company released the news it will close down all retail stores by June.