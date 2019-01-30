Six Tigers earn medals at Lee Wolf in Aberdeen

In a tournament that featured some of the best wrestlers in Class B from South Dakota and Class A from both Dakotas, six Tigers medaled at the Lee Wolf Invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Isaac Olson led the team with a fifth-place finish at 152 pounds. Olson opened with a 46-second pin over Adam Bohnet of Winner Area and then lost a 7-3 decision to Ethan Fleck of Mandan, ranked third in North Dakota. Olson came back with pins over Samuel Calvert of Aberdeen Central and Class A fourth-ranked Jake Werner of Watertown. He lost a 7-4 match to Class A third-ranked Tyson Lien of Huron and then beat Seth Berg of Mandan 13-5 in the fifth-place match. Olson is ranked eighth in Class B.

Jacob Steiger took sixth at 126 pounds. Steiger opened with a pin at 1:42 over Class B seventh-ranked Blade Forman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold, but then ran into North Dakota’s number one-ranked Clay Radenz of Bismarck Century and fell 16-2. Steiger came back with a tech fall over Koltyn Forbes of Potter County and a pin over Ben Althoff of Watertown. He lost his next two, falling 7-1 to Ethan Bowman of Jamestown, ranked third in A in North Dakota, and 7-5 to Beau Beavers of Sioux Falls O’Gorman, ranked third in A in South Dakota. Steiger is ranked 10th in Class B. After his loss to Steiger, Forman fell from seventh to 11th.

Tucson Freeman took sixth at 160 pounds, and in doing so, rose from ninth to fifth in Class B. He started his tourney by pinning Class B sixth-ranked Brandan Gehrke of Clark/Willow Lake, but then lost 5-0 to second-ranked Sam Kruger of Winner Area. He got back to the medal rounds by pinning Aaron Smith of Potter County and beating Bryant Nelson of Bismarck Century 11-2. Freeman lost his last two by pin at the hands of Kolten Reisenauer, second-ranked in North Dakota Class A and Remington Rossow of Chamberlain, ranked sixth in Class A.

Kamron Pearman took seventh at 132 pounds. Pearman pinned Calvin Beadle of Aberdeen Central then lost an 8-5 match to Devin Schultz of Bismarck Century, ranked third in North Dakota Class A. He beat Hayden Niles of Webster Area, lost 7-0 to 12th-ranked Carter Grohs of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington and beat Ben Weigum of Bismarck Century 10-2 in the seventh-place match.

Tucker Holzer took seventh at 170 pounds. Holzer was pinned by Matthew Katz of Huron in the opening round. He fought back with wins over Kordel Chmela of Chamberlain and Seth Tebay of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington. After losing a decision to Jacob Boehm of Bismarck Century, Holzer pinned Joey Cole of Winner Area in the seventh-place match.

Jon Keller took eighth place at 220 pounds with the deciding match a win over teammate Kyler Pearman. After getting pinned by Paul Vandal of Jamestown in the first round, Keller pinned Pearman late in the first period. He settled for eighth after dropping matches to Elijah Blare of Winner Area, ranked seventh in Class B, and Mac Freidel of Watertown.

Isaac Aman at 113 and Josh Norder at 182 each picked up one win. Aman beat Drew Salfrank of Aberdeen Central 6-4. Norder pinned Owen Duffy of Winner area.

Kyler Pearman, Zachary Schilling and Kalvin Netterville suffered 0-2 tournaments.

Big Dakota

The Tigers will finish the regular season at the Big Dakota Conference Tournament in Fort Pierre on Saturday. The Tigers will compete against host Stanley County, Bennett County, Chamberlain, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, Faith, Groton Area, Harding County, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, Little Wound, Lyman, Marion/Freeman, McLaughlin, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, Parkston, Pine Ridge, Potter County, Redfield Area, Sully Buttes, Sunshine Bible Academy, Todd County, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington and Winner Area.

Lee Wolf Invitational

Team Scores: Canton 201, Winner Area 168, Watertown 150.5, Bismarck Century, N.D., 135.5, Chamberlain 117, Huron 111, Aberdeen Central 101, Jamestown, N.D, 91, Clark/Willow Lake 90.5, Mandan, N.D., 74, Webster Area 72.5, Mobridge-Pollock 61.5, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 57, Bismarck Legacy, N.D., 54, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 34.5, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 24, Potter County 19.

113: Isaac Aman (18-15): defeated Drew Salfrank, Aberdeen Central, 6-4; was defeated by Hayden Johnsrud, Bismarck Century, 12-2 major decision; was defeated by Brock Martin, Aberdeen Central, 8-0 major decision.

120: Zachary Schilling (10-8): was defeated by Cole Ochsner, Huron, 20-5 technical fall; was pinned by Tanner Nagel, Bismarck Legacy, :44.

126: Jacob Steiger (31-12) sixth place; pinned Blade Forman, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, 1:42; was defeated by Clay Radenz, Bismarck Century, 16-2 major decision; defeated Koltyn Forbes, Potter County, 16-1 technical fall; pinned Ben Althoff, Watertown, 4:44; was defeated by Ethan Bowman, Jamestown, 7-1; was defeated by Beau Beavers, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 7-5.

132: Kamron Pearman (7-10) seventh place: pinned Calvin Beadle, Aberdeen Central, 1:40; was defeated by Devin Schultz, Bismarck Century, 8-5; defeated Hayden Niles, Webster Area, 8-5; was defeated by Carter Grohs, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington, 7-0; defeated Ben Weigum, Bismarck Century, 10-2 major decision.

152: Isaac Olson (23-7) fifth place: pinned Adam Bohnet, Winner Area, :46; was defeated by Ethan Fleck, Mandan, 7-3; pinned Samuel Calvert, Aberdeen Central, 2:08; pinned Jake Werner, Watertown, 2:55; was defeated by Tyson Lien, Huron, 7-4; defeated Seth Berg, Mandan, 13-5 major decision.

160: Tucson Freeman (22-14) sixth place: pinned Brandan Gehrke, Clark/Willow Lake, 5:02; was defeated by Sam Kruger, Winner Area, 5-0; pinned Aaron Smith, Potter County, 2:34; defeated Bryant Nelson, Bismarck Century, 11-2 major decision; was pinned by Kolten Reisenauer, Mandan, 4:38; was pinned by Remington Rossow, Chamberlain, :52.

170: Tucker Holzer (18-14) seventh place: was pinned by Matthew Katz, Huron, 1:47; pinned Kordel Chmela, Chamberlain, 3:57; defeated Seth Tebay, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington, 11-5; was defeated by Jacob Boehm, Bismarck Century, 10-2 major decision; pinned Joey Cole, Winner Area, 1:51.

182: Josh Norder (8-17): was pinned by Aaron Mack, Jamestown, 1:03; pinned Owen Duffy, Winner Area, 2:07; was pinned by Gabriel Reiger, Huron, 2:03.

220: Kyler Pearman (9-6): was defeated by Tristan Cardona, Huron, 15-3 major decision; was pinned by Jon Keller, 1:56.

220 unattached: Jon Keller (13-10) eighth place: was pinned by Paul Vandal, Jamestown, 1:35; pinned Kyler Pearman, 1:56; was pinned by Elijah Blare, Winner Area, 2:29; was defeated by Mac Freidel, Watertown, 9-4.

285: Kalvin Netterville (1-9): was pinned by Kamaron Christensen, Huron, 1:30; was pinned by Sebastian Cardona, Huron, 1:00.