Six Tigers punch tickets for state tournament

Six Tigers kept their seasons alive by placing at the Region 4B Wrestling Tournament in Ft. Pierre on Saturday.

Seniors Isaac Olson and Tucson Freeman, juniors Jacob Steiger and Jon Keller and sophomores Isaac Aman and Kamron Pearman advanced and will compete in the Class B State Wrestling Tournament in Rapid City this weekend.

Coach Nathan Ford said that it was not just the six who medaled who wrestled well on Saturday.

“It was everybody, not just the guys who made it to state,” said Ford.

Olson and Freeman had second-place finishes.

Olson took second at 152 by pinning Blake Brodrecht of Lyam, Jayden Willis of Hill City and Domenic Lucero of Lead-Deadwood. In the championship, Olson fell 7-0 to Chance Grill of Custer/Edgemont. Grill is 45-2 and ranked second in state.

Freeman pinned Greyson DeVries of Philip Area and Weston Ireland of Bennett County to get to the 160-pound championship where he lost a 16-2 match to Levi Mines of Custer/Edgemont. While his loss came against Mines who is 34-3 and ranked third in state, it was his win over Ireland that proved mighty. Ireland is 38-9 and ranked sixth in state.

Steiger took third at 126. He opened by pinning Jaxon Johnson of Hill City, but lost 3-1 in sudden victory overtime to sixth-ranked Jared Harris of Bennett County. Steiger earned his state berth by winning a 12-2 major decision over Cade Grill of Custer/Edgemont before pinning Max Johnson of Lead-Deadwood in the third-place match.

Aman took third at 113. After pinning Damon DuBray of Bennett County, Aman was pinned by fourth-ranked Jacob Brunner of Custer/Edgemont. He rallied with two straight first-period pins, taking care of Wyatt Fleming of Hill City in 47 seconds and Tyson Durham of St. Thomas More in 48 seconds.

Pearman earned third place at 132. He was pinned by sixth-ranked Blair Blasius of Philip Area in his first match and came back with three straight wins. Pearman beat Sterling Sword of Custer/Edgemont 8-4 and pinned Ty Allen of Bennett County. He won by injury default in the third-place match after Tyrone Oldenkamp of Lyman could not continue about one minute into the match.

Keller took fourth at 220. He lost a 17-1 tech fall to ninth-ranked Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs, but rallied to win a 15-0 tech fall over Madesi Stedman of Hill City. Suffering from a shoulder injury, Keller took an injury forfeit in the third-place match.

Ford said his wrestlers are all tied with everyone else in their division at state. That makes the goal simple, “Be prepared to do what you need to do to win,” said Ford.

He added that the key is to be ready for the opening bell.

“That’s all you can do,” said Ford. “It’s the state tournament. You see all sorts of things happen.”

While they did have to see their seasons come to an end, three Tigers came within one match of qualifying for state. Remmington Ford went 2-2 at 106, Tucker Holzer went 3-2 at 170 and Josh Norder went 1-2 at 182. Zachary Schilling suffered an 0-2 day at 120.

The Tigers finished fourth as a team with 116.5 points. Philip Area won the region title with 221 points.

The State B Wrestling Tournament, along with the State A tourney, is Friday and Saturday at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.

– Jay Davis –

Region 4B Wrestling Tournament

Team Scores: Philip Area 221, Custer/Edgemont 203.5, Lead-Deadwood 120, Mobridge-Pollock 116.5, Hot Springs 114.5, Bennett County 91.5, Lyman 73.5, Stanley County 69.5, St. Thomas More 50.5, Hill City 33.5, Harding County 27.0, Lemmon/McIntosh 20, Newell 17, Red Cloud 11, McLaughlin 7, Sully Buttes 3, Faith 0.

106: Remmington Ford (14-14): was pinned by Thane Simons, Philip Area 1:32; pinned Eldon Abbott, Hot Springs, :40; defeated Chase Hanson, Stanley County, 16-2 major decision; was pinned by Braden Weiss, Hill City, 2:28.

113: Isaac Aman (25-21) third place: pinned Damon DuBray, Bennett County, 2:58; was pinned by Jacob Brunner, Custer/Edgemont, 1:12; pinned Wyatt Fleming, Hill City, :47; pinned Tyson Durham, St. Thomas More, :48.

120: Zachary Schilling (11-14): was defeated by Trey Frost, Stanley County, 5-4; was pinned by Hunter Way, Hill City, :50.

126: Jacob Steiger (36-13) third place: pinned Jaxon Johnson, Hill City, 5:22; was defeated by Jared Harris, Bennett County, 3-1 SV-1; defeated Cade Grill, Custer/Edgemont, 12-2 major decision; pinned Max Johnson, Lead-Deadwood, 4:49.

132: Kamron Pearman (14-15) third place: was pinned by Blair Blasius, Philip Area, 4:49; defeated Sterling Sword, Custer/Edgemont, 8-4; pinned Ty Allen, Bennett County, 4:18; won by injury default over Tyrone Oldenkamp, Lyman.

152: Isaac Olson (33-11) second place: pinned Blake Brodrecht, Lyman, 158; pinned Jayden Willis, Hill City, 1:49; pinned Domenic Lucero, Lead-Deadwood, 4:57; was defeated by Chance Grill, Custer/Edgemont, 7-0.

160: Tucson Freeman (31-18) second place: pinned Greyson DeVries, Philip Area, 1:43; pinned Weston Ireland, Bennett County, :50; was defeated by Levi Mines, Custer/Edgemont, 16-2 major decision.

170: Tucker Holzer (22-18): pinned Kollby Houdek, Hill City, :54; was defeated by Reid Wieczorek, Stanley County, 7-5; won by forfeit; pinned Isaiah Johnson, Bennett County, 2:52; was defeated by TeeJay Atwood, Hot Springs, 17-3 major decision.

182: Josh Norder (12-24): was pinned by Corten Dobesh, St. Thomas More, 1:24; pinned Antoine Davis, McLaughlin, 2:40; was defeated by Chad Kelso, Hot Springs, 6-0.

220: Jon Keller (18-15) fourth place: was defeated by Marcus Harkless, Hot Springs, 17-1 tech fall; defeated Madesi Stedman, Hill City, 15-0 tech fall; lost by injury forfeit to Grey Gilbert, Harding County.